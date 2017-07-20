Essex Rookie Yellowjackets celebrate EMBA’s 60th

submitted to EFP

This year, the Essex Baseball Association’s youngest travel team, Travel Rookies, have shown great potential and handed in an impressive complete performance against the Tecumseh Rangers Major team. The Tecumseh players are known for their power, but they were caught up in the swarm as the mature and focused Rookie Yellowjackets did their part to kick off the Association’s 60th Anniversary party.

A well attended, early morning game had Essex centre fielder, Cole Grant, set the tone in the first inning with a two out snag that retired Tecumseh 1, 2, 3 and brought up an energetic Essex team. Four singles and a double produced the game’s first two runs.

Tecumseh’s second and third inning was halted quickly, as double play specialist Braeden Cavanagh ended both innings with remarkable, unassisted double plays. Essex scored five in the second inning, and three in the third.

That was the tale of this game. Essex played stout, one inning at a time, and went on to win decisively by a score of 14 – 4.

Thank you to EMBA advocates Dave Kieger, and Wayne Nevin who were in attendance. Also in attendance were founders Bill Woltz, and Jim Mcpherson with wife Pat. A big ‘Thank you’ goes out to all who were instrumental in bringing ball, and keeping ball, alive and strong in Essex.