Blair wins three gold medals at 2017 World Transplant Games

by Adam Gault

Local athlete Kaidyn Blair once again brought home the hardware as he earned three gold medals at the 2017 World Transplant Games that just wrapped up in Malaga, Spain.

The 15-year old has competed nationally and internationally for the past several years, and has always been a competitive athlete on the field, consistently earning medals for his performances.

Now competing in the 15 to 17-year old age category, Blair brought home the gold in high jump, long jump, and ball throw.

Blair said beyond the athletic competition, a highlight of the games is the relatable interaction with other individuals who have undergone an organ transplant.

“Meeting new friends, catching up with old friends,” Blair described as the importance of the Transplant Games.

When not abroad, Blair remains an active athlete at home, playing competitive soccer with the Ciociaro Soccer Club in Windsor. He is also athletically involved at Essex District High School, where he’ll be attending grade 10 in the fall.

Blair was born with a condition known as Biliary Atresia, and received a liver donation shortly after his first birthday. He and his family have been committed to raising awareness of organ donation ever since.

Blair has been a guest speaker at many local schools and businesses about the positive impact organ donation has had on him and his family, and the impact donation could have on others.

Recently, Blair and supporters organized and completed the annual “Kaidyn’s Dream” walk, a 26km trek from Essex to Windsor to raise awareness for organ donation. The event also raised funds for “Be a Donor,” Ontario’s organ donation campaign, and “W.E. (Windsor-Essex) Care for Kids,” a local charity focused on Essex County pediatric fundraising efforts.

“If you’re willing to take one, you should be willing to give one,” Kaidyn’s father, Jeremy Blair, said when asked about the importance of the organ donor registry.

“Sign up and you could save eight lives,” Kaidyn added.

For more information on how to register as an organ donor, log onto beadonor.ca.