Lazee G Ranch hosts annual Shodeo

by Adam Gault

For the past 11 years, Lazee G Ranch has showcased its homegrown talent during the annual summer shodeo, and this year’s event proved to be no different.

The “Wild West Shodeo” brought the rootin’-tootin’ fun of the Old West to the south-east Windsor ranch for two straight days this past weekend. Cowpokes of all ages braved the fluctuating weather to demonstrate their abilities in drill teams, vaulting, and other equestrian-type disciplines to family members and friends.

Brenda Gagnon, the Owner-Operator of the Lazee G Ranch, said the annual event has been a great way to bring families together to enjoy the show. It is also a great confidence-booster for many of the young riders.

“It (the Shodeo) builds self-esteem, confidence in many of the kids,” Gagnon explained, noting that the event has helped many of the more reserved students a chance to come out of their respective shells.

The event also featured special guest demonstrations, including daring trick riders, educational segments for the young ones on proper safety on and around horses, as well as the high energy escapades of the Border City Barkers, a highly trained and disciplined group of canines more than eager to demonstrate their skills in the sport of dog agility.

The Lazee G Ranch was founded around 25 years ago when the Gagnon family purchased an old farmhouse property on the outskirts of Windsor.

More information can be found at lazeegranch.ca.