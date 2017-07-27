Essex BIA report – New businesses and parkette installed

by Sylene Argent

Over the past few months, there have been many changes to the business district of Essex Centre.

The Essex Centre BIA Board members have implemented elements into the new parkette, nestled next to Deluxe Restaurant. So far, the Essex Centre BIA has installed a shade sail, two chess tables, and planters. The project has improved the physical environment of the business core as well as given residents and shoppers a place to visit and enjoy while they are out doing their errands.

Eh Little Bit of, formally located adjacent to the developing parkette, has relocated to 10 Talbot Street South. This new location offers the business more space to accommodate needs. It is planned to have the new space up and running for August 2.

Representatives of the Essex Medical Clinic were pleased to host a successful grand opening on June 24 at the186 Talbot Street South facility, following a massive construction project.

A1 Chinese is currently undergoing a façade upgrade, thanks in part to the Town’s Community Improvement Plan (CIP).

The rebuilding of the Essex Guardian Pharmacy has just about wrapped up. The major upgrade project offers a more modern facility with a bigger pharmacy area. It still houses two doctors in addition to a part time doctor, a blood lab with extended hours due to demand, and now features a walk-in clinic that is open on weekdays from 4-8 p.m. A grand opening is planned to take place in the near future to celebrate the completion of the project and give residents a chance to check out the new facility.

Three new businesses have moved into the area.

Real estate Sales rep Stephanie Winger and Broker Liz Engert have moved into the store front at 52 Talbot Street North to establish a satellite office for Vision Realty, in Windsor. They chose Essex for the office location to get more exposure in the county.

Yummy’s Restaurant, serving Chinese, Thai, and Canadian cuisine, is now operational at 6 Talbot Street North. New owners Tony and Wendy are new to the area and offer new management at the facility. The interior of the facility has been renovated, and a new facelift on the facade is currently in process.

Brenko’s House of Pizza, currently offering pizza, pasta, and wings on a menu that will continue to grow, is now located at 19 Laird Avenue. A patio area is available and the owners want to display local artwork on the walls.

Recently, Canadian Tire Essex threw a surprise retirement party for long-time employee Marie Boisvert, who would have hit the 25-year milestone next March.

For Boisvert, the surprise party, equipped with flowers and cake, was unexpected but appreciated.

Boisvert, a familiar face to many clients who have frequented the facility, began her career at the old store location as a cashier. She retired as a computer operator and was described as a “problem fixer.”

In her retirement, she looks forward to attending local car shows with her ‘62 Grand Prix. She will miss working with her peers and the great customers of the Essex store.

Essex Canadian Tire owner Greg Velanoff said Boisvert, “Has been our rock in the office for more than 24-years. She has always been a positive member of our staff and loved by everyone who has worked here. It won’t be the same without her. We wish her the best in her retirement.”