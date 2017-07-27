Up a Creek – Something to look forward to

by Jessica Azar

Do you ever get in a mood where you feel like life is passing by and you’re missing out on something? Like, you’re stuck on a spinning wheel going nowhere? I am currently feeling this way.

When I get in one of those moods, I find the trigger to snap myself out of it is to have something to look forward to.

Sure, I am busy. My husband and I got a puppy and he occupies about 90% of our time. I have dental appointments, housework, summer yard work, and now vet appointments. None of those things bring me joy (sorry, doctors).

All last year, I planned for a U.K. adventure that we enjoyed earlier this year. It took up my free time and gave me something huge to look forward to. It would make the bad days not feel as awful because I knew there was a reward coming soon. The trip was absolutely perfect, and all of the planning fun paid off.

Now, I am not trying to say I am ungrateful for my life as it is. I am very grateful. This is something I struggle with myself about because I don’t want to seem like I don’t appreciate what I have. However, the day-to-day routine gets to me in a negative way after a while. I like to change it up and do something different, such as see something I wouldn’t on a regular day, try different foods or different music, or meet interesting people.

It’s kind of like the thought of “you have one life, live it.” I want to open my mind, eat, drink, dance, laugh, explore, ask questions, educate myself, etc. With that day-to-day routine, time passes so quickly and you can forget to shake life up. You can easily get stuck in a rut for weeks, months, and sometimes, years!

When you have something to look forward to, whether it’s a concert, a cards night, a ‘once-a-week’ community club group, a date night, or a vacation, it revives your outlook on life. I know it makes me feel good about myself as well. I feel like I have something special for only me because in this life, we’re doing things for other people, on their schedules. Most of the time, it’s things we don’t mind doing, but having something you planned for yourself feels like a healthy, selfish reward.

At this moment, I have nothing planned for the next year. I could choose to feel stuck in that rut or look at this as an opportunity to plan something. I choose the latter and I can’t wait to look forward to something.