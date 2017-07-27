Let’s Talk About – Hicks store memories

by Evelyn Couch

Have you noticed work is being done on the old Hicks building? There is quite a story about that building in the town’s history book.

Prior to 1895, all community gatherings were held on the top floor. It was declared to be unsafe so three men would go into the store after closing time to reinforce the upper floor temporarily with long poles wedged against the store ceiling.

Later, the main floor was used as a funeral home. The house next door to it was the Hicks residence.

Among the names of business men, there was a James Hicks and a John Hicks, and I am not certain which one had the store built.

There is deterioration of the brick wall along Iler Street. I remember a person asking me why the town officials didn’t have the building torn down.

Am I correct in remembering the insignia of the IOOF Lodge on the front, near the top?