Bear Patrol rocks Heritage Gardens Park

by Sylene Argent

Without wasting any time, members of local rock cover band Bear Patrol took to the performance area, set up beneath the wings of the Essex Memorial Spitfire, last Wednesday evening to deliver a full and fun set of tunes.

The band members, who reside in different areas of the County, came together to energetically offer a long list of popular rock tunes to their attentive crowd. Some in attendance held signs in their support for the local band.

The concert was another successful installment of the Arts, Culture, and Tourism (ACT) Committee’s weekly concert series, Tune up the Parks. Concerts are held on Wednesday evenings beginning at 7 p.m. in Essex Centre and on Monday evenings in Colchester. The concerts will continue each week until August 30.

Though concerts can be cancelled or the scheduled performers can change, the Essex Centre portion of the Tune up the Parks live music series is slated to continue on August 02 with Windsor-based country band, The Rio Michaels Trio.