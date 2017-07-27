County time capsule commemorates Canada’s 150, Count’s 225

by Sylene Argent

Last Friday afternoon, staff members and County Council dignitaries gathered onsite at the Essex Civic Centre grounds to participate in a Canada 150 and Essex County 225 celebration. The event was made possible through the Windsor Essex Community Foundation.

As part of the festivities, Essex County Warden Tom Bain, with the help of other area mayors, deputy mayors and County CAO Brian Gregg, planted a time capsule beside the Civic Centre, beneath the branches of a symbolic Maple tree.

The time capsule, Gregg noted, featured artifacts from the seven municipalities that make up Essex County, which will only be rediscovered 100 years from now.

“The time capsule holds treasures that represent collectivity,” Gregg said, adding when it is opened a century from now, it will present captured snap-shot in time.

“Today is about honouring our history, relishing in our present, and looking towards our future,” Bain added.

Bain offered a little bit of local history, noting on July 16, 1792, the County of Essex was the first county settled in Ontario prior to confederation. County Road 20, he added, was the first road laid out in all of Ontario.

“If I can share a word of wisdom with our future generations, it would be to remember our rich history, and to learn from our successes and our mistakes,” Bain commented. “Do not forget the importance of collaboration, community, and kindness. We wish peace and prosperity for those who unearth the capsule we bury today.”

Following the burying of the time capsule, event attendees gathered shoulder-to-shoulder to re-create the Canada 150 logo, while singing the National Anthem.

Youth event attendees had a chance to play in a bouncing castle or upon toy horses. All attendees had the chance to take a photo with the Windsor Spitfire’s recently obtained Memorial Cup or dunk a County employee or several local dignitaries in the dunk tank. Proceeds from this feature will be forwarded to United Way of Windsor-Essex. Horse-drawn carriage rides were also a popular activity at the event.

Bain hoped attendees enjoyed the event and urged them to appreciate the time spent with family members, friends, and colleagues. The event offered a chance to show pride in not only the county, but the country, too.