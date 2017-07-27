BMO supports For the Love of Paws

by Sylene Argent

Nearly every person has a cause or an organization they like to support either through volunteer hours or financial contributions.

One of the causes the team at the Essex branch of the Bank of Montreal likes to support is finding safe and loving fur-ever homes for animals through the For the Love of Paws Animal Rescue organization.

Essex BMO Branch Manager Sandy Papineau explained through the generosity of the staff and clients, $1453 was raised for this organization through two recent collection campaigns. The funds will support getting animals in the program medical treatment before they join their future families.

“It really is nice,” Papineau said of the community’s generosity. She offered words of thanks for the support.

Papineau has supported the organization in the past and has fostered animals, too. She wanted to do something that would raise more funds and awareness about the program and the work it does. So, in February and July, the bank hosted fundraisers. The recent fundraiser included a hot dog day and donation collection.

Sometimes, the animals in the For the Love of Paws program are surrendered after being hit by a car, or may have a tumour or medical condition that needs attention before adoption. Sometimes, an animal may end up being pregnant, so their babies will require shots and other veterinary care. That’s where the funds raised through the bank’s collections will be used for. For more information about For the Love of Paws, or to learn more about adoption or how to provide support, log onto fortheloveofpawsanimalrescue.com.