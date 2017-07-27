Rookies not playing like Rookies

submitted to EFP

Caleb Cavanagh, Sean Wilson, and Teagan LU of Essex each hit perfectly as Essex defeated the Tecumseh Ranger’s minor team this week by a score of 15 to 5.

The scorching hot Yellow Jackets played exceptional defense, not allowing a run until the fourth inning. Ethan O’Neil at third, and Jimmy Hayes at first continue to shut down the corners, while outfielders Ryan Smith and, Cole Grant crush hitters’ dreams by catching the long balls.

Days later, the Jackets lost a tough one to the very talented, and top rated, LaSalle Gold team. Hits were sparse for Essex ,though Nathan Lozon and Tobey Trepanier would find some success.

Essex will spend the next week preparing for a tournament in Niagara Falls from August 4-6.