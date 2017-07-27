Bicentennial Museum hosts game day and learns about trapping

submitted by Victoria Beaulieu

It has been busy at the Maidstone Bicentennial Museum. Bill Daves, Past President of the Canadian National Trapper Alliance, and VP of the Ontario Fur Management Federation, recently spoke with the Junior Historical Society about the Canadian Fur Trade.

The children learned about the importance behind good conservation of animals to keep them healthy. Daves explained how trapping methods are much more humane than many are led to believe. There are 6,000 members who belong to the Ontario Fur Management Federation today and they offer a junior program for children. He also showed the kids an array of different furs, which they found fascinating. It was a very informative session.

Game day, hosted last Wednesday, was a fun-filled summer event for children. There were a number of old-fashion games, such as hop scotch, bean toss, horseshoes, hoops, pegging chickens, an egg race, a three-legged dash, and many others.

The event was wrapped up with homemade cookies and apple juice. It was a great way to spend a summer day. It was amazing how many children found these old games to be new and interesting.

Next Friday is the annual Butterfly Day.