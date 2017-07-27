Voice of Experience

by Evelyn Couch

Again, the only way I can designate this as experience is by having it sent to me. It is a list of riddles for you to solve. Here they are.

A murderer condemned to death had a choice of either a room full of a raging fire, or one with assassins with loaded guns, or a den of lions that had not eaten for three years. Of course, his choice was the den of lions because if they had not eaten for three years they would be dead.

What is black when you buy it, red when you use it, and gray when you throw it away? Charcoal.

Can you name three consecutive days without using Friday, Sunday, or Wednesday? Of course; yesterday, today, and tomorrow.