First Mex-Can international tournament a success

by Sylene Argent

The Consulate of Mexico hosted its first Mex-Can International Baseball Tournament out on the fields in Leamington over the weekend, which offered several exciting games of baseball.

The international tournament was a first for the Consulate of Mexico, but its success will be a foundation for future, similar events.

“It went fantastic. We were pleased and the teams were pleased with the event,” Alberto Bernal Acero, Consul De Mexico, said. “It created links, companionship, and the sharing of the love of the game.”

The teams involved in the tournament included local migrant workers, a team from Mexico, and teams from Leamington and Essex. The Essex Junior Yellow Jackets won the tournament.

“All the teams played to the best of their abilities,” Bernal Acero commented, which provided attention-capturing games for those who came to watch. He was pleased with that attendance as well.

One of the things the Consulate of Mexico is trying to do is build a better link between Leamington and Mexico for culture purposes, including the city of Salvatierra in the State of Guanajuato, where many of the players on the Mexican team came from, to play in the tournament.

He noted that last year there were 3200 migrant workers in the area and he suspects this year’s number would be about the same. Their office learned many of those workers enjoy the game, and even have a baseball league.

In May, the Consulate of Mexico brought in a string quartet from Mexico, which headlined many concerts around the region. One of the stops in the music tour was at Iler Lodge in Essex. The region-wide tour and the recent baseball tournament are part of the Consulate of Mexico’s mandate to promote Mexico locally in a variety of ways for the community to enjoy.