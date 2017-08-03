Let’s Talk About – Carbon Emissions

by Evelyn Couch

This information was in the Edmonton Sun, written by Columnist Mark Bonokoski.

According to Canadian sources, he wrote Canada has 990 million acres of forest, 370 million of wetland, and 167 million acres of crop-yielding farmland, which absorb carbon. Biologists tell us trees absorb about 2.6 tonnes of carbon per acre.

If you do more math, according to his column, 36 trillion tonnes (amount of world emission) which is 601.2 million tonnes of which Canada contributes in forests alone. Canada absorbs almost four times the amount of carbon it emits. This mean the other three quarters of our forests are being sustained by carbon that is being emitted by the rest of the world.

This calculation does not take into account the wetland or farmland that also absorbs carbon. Canada really could not be any greener, so the author asks why are our politicians are hell bent on punishing us with ridiculous carbon taxes.