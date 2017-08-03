Conservation Farm Award sign presented during Twilight Tour

b y Sylene Argent

Members of the Essex Soil and Crop Improvement Association kicked off the annual Twilight Tour at J. Brush Farms in the Harrow area on Thursday.

J. Brush Farms was the 2016 Conservation Farm Award winner, which the Essex Region Conservation Authority and the Essex Soil and Crop Improvement Association team up to present annually. The award is presented to a farming operation that best displays conservation-minded farming practices.

During the Twilight Tour, members of the Brush family were presented the official Conservation Farm Award sign. Jim Brush operates the family farm with his father, John, and sons, Jim and Chris.

Jim learned his farm was the winner of the Conservation Farm Award at the Essex Soil and Crop Improvement Association’s Annual General Meeting in December that was hosted at St. John’s Parish Hall in Woodslee.

“I’m humbled an honoured to be recognized by fellow farmers,” Jim commented. He explained the way he makes his living is through using soil and noted the many conservation efforts implemented on the family farm are to help preserved soil for the next generation.

The family farm grows processing tomatoes, corn, soybeans, and wheat. Many different conservation-minded initiatives on his property have been implemented to help improve soil and water quality.

Features on the Brush family farm include the use of cover crops, such as cereal rye, oats and clover, along with tree windbreaks. A combination of mulch till, strip till, and no till cropping is also used. Rock chutes are used to reduce soil erosion. The J. Brush Farm also includes a ten-acre mature woodlot and buffer strips.

To help implement best management practices on the farm, the Brush family has participated in the Canada-Ontario Environmental Farm Plan program, the Great Lakes Agricultural Stewardship Initiative, and the Essex Region Conservation Authority’s Clean Water-Green Spaces program.

The Essex Soil and Crop Improvement Association is a local non-profit agriculture organization that hosts the annual Twilight Tour to honour county farming operations for their commitments to conservation farming and sustainable agriculture. This year’s event focused on “The Value of Organic Soil Amendments.”

The Twilight Tour included several stops at area agricultural areas, which gave local farmers a chance to demonstrate conservation efforts they have implemented. The tour wrapped up at the Essex County Demonstration Farm, which is located adjacent to Holiday Beach Conservation Area.