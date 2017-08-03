CTMHV welcomes Coasters, hosts All Thunderbird Show

by Sylene Argent

Two new events were hosted on the Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village (CTMHV) grounds over the weekend, which helped the volunteers and staff to connect to many new individuals on the efforts made there to preserve and promote local history.

On Friday, CTMHV Chairperson Harry Bergman and the rest of the staff and volunteers at the local museum welcomed over 100 individuals of the Canadian Coasters Club, many of which camped onsite for the night.

Members of the Canadian Coasters Club, Bergman said, are amidst their 50th Anniversary Cross Canada Tour that goes from coast to coast. In celebration, the Museum hosted a special cruise-in night that local car buffs were welcomed to attend. The Museum typically hosts cruse-in events on Thursday evenings.

Bergman was impressed with the great turn-out for Friday’s event. He added he was approached by members of the Canadian Coasters Club who commented they were treated well at their stay at the CTMHV.

Those who attended the event were treated to the musical stylings of local artists Crystal Gage and Ryan St. Denis.

On Sunday, the CTMHV hosted its first All Thunderbird show with the Southern Ontario Thunderbird Club.

Bergman noted there were many eye-catching Thunderbirds displayed throughout the Heritage Village as part of the event.

One of the vehicles displayed was Don Morton’s ’55 custom Thunderbird. He named the car the Golden Bird as it has many golden features and accents, including on the license plate and tail lights. It is also painted a special pearl colour, which when hit with light, turns into a gold.

“If you are driving west in the setting sun, the hood looks pure gold,” Morton said, who has owned the car since 1958. He designed the car three years earlier with a friend who purchased it originally.

The Golden Bird won the Preservation Award at Autorama in 2011. The custom modifications on the vehicle has it weighing in at 3800 lbs. The average stock weight is around 3200lbs, he noted. It is also around two-and-a-half feet longer than a stock ’55 Thunderbird.

There are parts on the Golden Bird that come from six different types of vehicles. Modifications include a bumper off of a ’53 Buick, bumper guards off of a ’55 Mercury, and wheel covers off of a ’56 Chrysler 300.

Bergman hopes the All Thunderbird Show will become an annual event, “As there are a lot of beautiful Thunderbirds around.”

The Museum offered door prizes to some of the lucky participants, and also used the opportunity to sell raffle tickets for the 1967 Cutlass Supreme, this year’s raffle car which will benefit the Museum’s Children’s Education Program. Tickets will be sold leading up to the big draw that will take place on New Year’s Eve.

Coming up, the CTMHV will host its annual Automotive Flea Market and Festival of Cars on September 3. Log onto www.ctmhv.com to learn more about up coming events.

The CTMHV is always in need of new volunteers, who help preserve local history in a variety of ways.