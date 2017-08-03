Local actresses take audiences under the ocean

by Sylene Argent

Many area youths use their summer vacation to go to camp, hang out with friends, or in finding something new to do. Three aspiring youth-actresses used their free time to hone in on their on-stage skills with the Purple Theatre Company of Windsor. Recently, the company hosted a two-week acting workshop in Essex where the participants attended three learning sessions per week.

On Friday, the three participants Brenna, Madison, and Grace wrapped up the program through showcasing their newly obtained talent during two performances of the 20-minute play, “Something Fishy.” One of the performances was hosted during the day for local daycare attendees to enjoy and a second one was hosted that evening for family and friends.

Linda Collard of the Purple Theatre Company explained she lives in Essex and wanted to host an acting workshop locally for area youth. The Town, she said, was receptive to her and provided a space so the young actresses could participate in the program.

The three participating youth actresses responded to an audition notice to participate. Collard hopes to host more programs like this in the future for youth in and around the 10 to 14-year old age bracket.