New mural adds to Heritage Gardens Park

by Sylene Argent

The bright, vibrant colours used in the “Lest We Forget” mural recently completed on a wall of a commercial building facing the Heritage Gardens Park will help attract the attention of youth, members of the former Essex Memorial Spitfire Committee said during the mural’s official unveiling last Thursday afternoon.

Getting area youths’ attention is the first step in a continued responsibility to remember veterans and fallen soldiers who fought for Canadian freedoms, Committee member Michael Beale said. They will then look at the elements incorporated into the art piece and learn more. He explained that the tank depicted in the mural is a WWII Bren Gun Carrier, which were assembled in the Essex County region at Fords and tested in Ojibway Park. They carried many British and Canadian soldiers during the war.

The mural is, “A spectacular addition to the park setting. This is exciting,” Beale added.

Harrow artist David Creed began work on the mural for the Essex Rocks & Rolls Car and Motorcycle Cruise In, held in May. Due to inclement weather and demand from other projects, Creed just recently finished the mural a few weeks ago, which he was proud to design.

For Creed, working on the mural had two significant purposes: it allowed him to reflect on the sacrifices veterans made for freedom and allowed him to promote the arts locally.

“While working on the [mural], I realized how grateful and thankful I was to those who fought,” Creed commented.

Members of the Essex Memorial Spitfire Committee took on the project that implemented the Memorial Spitfire and Honour wall. The Committee members were also instrumental in hosting the May Rocks and Rolls Car Show, which also raised funds for the Canadian Arthritis Society.

Councillor Randy Voakes, a member of the Committee, noted the mural depicts Canadian forces of land, sea, and air.

“We were proud to have a local resident encrypt his talent on this building,” Voakes said.

Essex Mayor Ron McDermott added the wall facing the Heritage Gardens Park was a great place for the mural as it is a busy corridor now, and will only get busier as the Town has plans for it.

Though work on the Essex Memorial Spitfire Plan and Honour Wall, which holds the names of around 1800 Essex County individuals who served in the RCAF and RAF during WWII in any capacity, has been completed, the Town of Essex has approved allowing bricks to be implemented to be used as a pathway for additional names. Those who would like to purchase a brick for this are urged to find the Essex Memorial Spitfire Facebook page.