U15 Essex wins Colasanti Cup

submitted to EFP

Teams representing Kingsville, Tilbury, Essex, Leamington, Stoney Point, Wheatley, and Blenheim, competed in the Under 15 Division of the 2017 Colasanti Cup Soccer Tournament, held July 21-23.

On Sunday, July 23, the Essex U15 team won the championship game to bring home the trophy.

Over the three-day event, the Essex team shut-out all its opponents with great defence and goaltending. The offence created many goal scoring opportunities with great passing and set-ups.

Pictured right are team members (L-R), back row: Jacob Chippett, Milan Lobana, Trey Tiplady, Derek Bedal, Luke Chapman, Kaidyn Blair, Nick Kwiatkowski, Brendan Smith, Connor Wuerch. Front row: Coach Tammy Blair, Damon Proctor, Nolan Caldwell, Sebastian Tofflemire, Kiara Gualdieri, Abby Caldwell, Dominic McFarland, Payton Moore, Tyler Fuerth, Coach Jody Chapman. In the front row is goalkeeper Austin Magee. Missing from photo is Owen Ambrose.