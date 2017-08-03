Essex Bantam Team brings home tournament championship

submitted to EFP

Last weekend the Miller’s Source for Sports, Essex Bantam Travel team participated in the South West London “A” Summer Classic tournament.

Over the three day tournament, July 28 – July 30, the team went undefeated. The Essex Bantam team beat teams from Stratford, Cambridge, Thorn Hill, Mississauga, and Beaver Valley.

Congratulations to the entire team for a well-played weekend of baseball and the championship win.

Pictured above are the champions (L-R), front to back: Coach Glen Harnadek, Jon Kopcok, Steven Debergh, Trevor Benoit, Hunter Rivest, Coach Dave Kigar, Coach Mike Rivest. The Mackie Jones, Josh O’neil, Blake Harnadek, Devin Decaluwe, Liam Hall, Isaac Glos, Zach Mann, Jack Benoit, Liam Lovett, and Jacob Canji.