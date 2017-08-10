Sunparlour Rodeo to benefit Erie Shores Health Foundation

by Sylene Argent

Thousands of people headed to the Pavao family farm in Ruthven on either Saturday or Sunday evening to take in all the annual Sun Parlour Rodeo had to offer.

In its 16th year, many of those attendees were returning patrons, who have come to know what to expect when the cowboys and cowgirls of the Rawhide Rodeo Company come to town; fast horses, feisty bulls, and gutsy riders, all coupled with a chance to support a worthy local cause.

The event was eloquently kicked off with a Canadian Cowgirl Drill Team performance, which paid tribute to the nation’s 150th sesquicentennial.

This year’s event will benefit the Erie Shores Health Foundation, one of the organizers Stephanie Pavao-Clark explained. Over the first 15 years the event has been in operation, it has raised $330,000 for local charities or organizations, including sponsoring a room at the Erie Shores Hospice Campus and W.E. Care for Kids. She, and fellow organizers, suspect this year’s event will be as successful as last year’s, which raised $35,000 for Erie Shores Hospice Campus. She is eyeing that $500,000 mark, which is getting closer with each passing year.

She believes the annual rodeo attracts around five to six thousand attendees each year because it is a family-friendly event. “There is something for people of all ages,” she commented.

In the ring, cowboys challenged the eight second buzzer aboard bucking broncs or bulls, while other competitors showed off their talent in the calf roping or steer wrestling events. Cowgirls showed off the speed of their trusty steeds in the cloverleaf barrel race and their accuracy in the breakaway roping. Competitors also showed off their ability to coordinate with fellow performers in the team roping event.

In addition to the entertainment in the show ring, patrons had the opportunity to shop at the vendor booths, try tasty foods available for purchase onsite, and youth were able to take advantage of bouncy castles and other fun attractions.

Pavao-Clark thanked the event sponsors and attendees for supporting the event, and gave special thanks to family-friend, Nelson Carvalho, who helps organize the rodeo every year. “He’s a great help,” she said.

From aboard a horse-drawn carriage, before the rodeo officially kicked off, Kingsville Mayor Nelson Santos welcomed everyone to the arena. “We are so happy to see so much support for the community,” he said, while also forwarding well wishes of continued success for the event.

For more information, log onto www.sunparlourrodeo.com or www.rawhiderodeo.com.