Donation to Food Bank made in memory of local pharmacist

by Sylene Argent

In honour and memory of the late Jim Craig, the former Associate Owner and Pharmacist at the Essex Shoppers Drug Mart who passed away last month, the Essex Area Food Bank will receive eight grocery carts of non-perishable items to put on the tables of those in need.

“Jim was a great guy. He was always a huge supporter the Food Bank. He would personally donate usually twice a year,” Steve Byrne, Shoppers’ Front Store Manager, said. “We went and picked items off the shelves and from the back to make the donation.”

Byrne estimated the retail value of the donation was worth around $2000.

Craig, Byrne added, had been with the Shoppers Drug Mart/Big V family for 33 years.

He added that the local business will look at ways to continue to support the Food Bank and will involved the community in doing so.

The donation to the Food Bank came at a great time. With students off from school over the summer, who typically operate fundraisers during the school year, donations tend to dwindle this time of year. Typically, the Essex Area Food Bank receives most of its donations leading up to Thanksgiving and Christmas.

In addition to the donation to the Essex Area Food Bank, Shoppers also hosted a Cosmetics Gala in June. The $835 in proceeds were forwarded to benefit Community Living Essex County.