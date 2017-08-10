Thousands flock to Amherstburg for Canuck it Up!

by Adam Gault

An estimated 40,000 visitors flocked to downtown Amherstburg this past weekend to take part in the Canuck it Up! festival. The event featured a farmers’ market, family friendly games, live entertainment, a wide variety of vendors, and an appearance by the one, and only, World’s Largest Inflatable Rubber Duck.

However, visitors in attendance on Saturday were left disappointed when high winds and a tear in its fabric left the yellow centrepiece in a deflated pile on the river.

Event organizers repaired the yellow attraction, and more favourable weather conditions allowed the duck to make his triumphant return on Sunday, thrilling those who had been left deflated themselves the day before.

Canuck it Up! also featured daily performances by “Rhythm of the Nation,” a multi-cultural music and dance performance group fronted by celebrated First Nations DJ Matthew Wood.

The group is a part of a Canada 150 initiative that takes a modern and interactive look at the musical influences making up modern Canada. The musical performances are remixes of tracks featuring Celtic, First Nations, European, Caribbean, and other cultures that have made contributions to the Canadian music scene that are brought together to create a uniquely Canadian sound.

Volunteers from the audience were invited onstage to dance in their own interpretations of the music, with one young dancer leaving the crowd in amazement.

“What better way to show you what Canada sounds like, then when we all work together,” emcee Pierre Trudel said, addressing the energized crowd.

The festival was organized in part with the Canada and Ontario 150 celebrations, so it is unknown at this time if it will become an annual event, but judging by its success, it would be of no surprise to see similar summer festivals organized in the future.