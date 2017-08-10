Essex Energizers shine at Junior Olympics

submitted to EFP

Essex Energizers Skipping Team traveled to Novi, Michigan the last weekend of July to compete in the AAU Junior Olympics, with over 130 athletes competing in the Jump Rope events.

AAU was established in 1967 and is known as the largest National Multi-Sport event in the USA, with over 20 different sports competing.

The Energizers competed in four different events, including the Double Dutch Pentathlon, Pairs Triple Crown, Masters Triple Crown, and Synchronized Group Routines.

Under the guidance and encouragement of coaches Vicki Van Gent and Emma Teskey , and junior coaches Maddie Landry and Megan Biscan, the team came away from the event with many ribbons and medals.

In the Double Dutch Pentathlon, Reese Farough, Brianna Bourassa, Elle Gendreau, and Avery Chaykoski received silver in the under 10 years division.

In the Pairs Triple Crown, Grace Broughton and Brianna Bourassa received a silver.

In the 9-10 division, Elle Gendreau and Reese Farough came away with the bronze.

In the 11-12 division, Hannah Moncur and Alexia Fast received the bronze and Reagan Farough and Peyton Gendreau the silver.

Masters Triple Crown events were also a success.

In the 8 and under age group, Brianna Bourassa got third, Grace Broughton got second, and Elliot Moncur received first.

For their age division, Reese Farough (10 years) and Ava Bib (11 years) both received the silver.

In the 12 year old division, Peyton Gendreau received the silver and Reagan Farough received the gold.

In the 18-22 age division, Emma Teskey won the silver.

The junior girls (Tia Bellaire, Peyton Gendreau, Harley Smith, Alexia Fast, Reagan Farough, Maddie Landry, Hannah Moncur, Ava Bib, and Marina Panunnzio) brought home the gold for their synchronized group routine.