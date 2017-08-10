Sports Roundup – Miller steps down as GM

by Fred Groves

After six seasons at the helm of the Essex 73’s, Scott Miller has resigned as the junior hockey club’s General Manager.

Miller led the team to six straight league championships, three trips to the provincial final, and one Ontario title in 2015.

Assistant GM Steve Caldwell and Head Coach Cam Crowder will share the General Manager duties.

• Still with hockey, the Essex Minor Hockey Association is set to host its 40th Annual Early Bird Tournament. The four-day event will run from September 14-17 and will feature travel teams from Novice AE to minor midget.

• Jessica MacPherson of Essex and Team Ontario won the gold medal at the Women’s Invitational Baseball Tournament held in Windsor. Ontario beat Alberta 15-8 on Sunday after eliminating Quebec 8-3 in the semis earlier in the day.

• Horse harness driver Mark Williams had an outstanding day at the opening of the Leamington Raceway. In the first race, he drove Riversathome to a win, had a second-place finish in the fourth, and a couple of third place finishes on the day. Racing continues this Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

• In Essex County Senior Baseball League action, the Essex Senior Yellowjackets came up short 2-0 to the Woodslee Senior Orioles on Sunday, while last week the Essex Juniors beat Leamington 10-0.

If you have anything for the sports roundup, please contact Fred Groves at FredGrovesgrover54@hotmail.com.