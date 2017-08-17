Celebrating the 158th Annual Comber Fair

by Garrett Fodor

The first signs that signal summer is beginning to wind down are beginning to show. Last weekend, however, community members enjoyed the Comber Fair, one of the last local festivals to take place over the warmer months.

The 158th annual Comber Fair showcased the area’s agricultural background and talents. As one of the longest running fairs in the area, the Comber Fair did not disappoint the many patrons who enjoyed all it had to offer, which included fun activities for the whole family, midway rides, baked goods, and hobby showcases.

Ron Reaume, President of the Comber Agricultural Society, said the wide-variety of activities are part of the draw for the fair.

“The tradition of it going forward, growing, and how people come back to it for reunions, everyone loves to come back to the Fair,” Reaume said.

The Comber Agricultural Society is comprised of hard-working individuals who planned the annual festival nearly all-year-round.

“It is our mandate to research the needs of agriculture in the community and developing programs to meet these needs, holding exhibitions, like we are holding right now, promoting the conservation of natural resources,” Reaume said on the goals of the Agricultural Society.

The Fair officially opened on Friday, but one of the bigger attractions was the parade that occurred on Saturday morning, which was followed by the car tug-of-war later that day.

Reaume described this year’s edition of the Fair as successful. He was happy with the weather and turnout.

Those interested in helping and volunteering with the Agricultural Society are welcome to attend a meeting, which take place in the Comber Legion on the first Monday of every month at 7 p.m.