Tourist centre proposed for Essex

by Fred Groves

A local Councillor wants to get the wheels rolling on a tourist centre in downtown Essex Centre.

Councillor Randy Voakes plans on introducing the idea to the rest of Council at the next regular meeting, August 21.

“We are always looking at ways of informing people of what’s going on in Essex,” Voakes commented.

He said the initial idea came from Suzanne Allison, who works as a manager of a local store. The two have collaborated on a couple of projects in the past, including the Essex Memorial Spitfire and the Essex Rocks and Rolls Car and Motorcycle Cruise In.

Allison said a visitor to the town, all the way from Germany, came into the store she manages and was looking for souvenirs of Essex. She directed them to the train station and that’s when she came up with the idea of having a tourist and information centre on the main street.

According to Voakes, they would like to see one of the cabooses at the historic train station moved over to the corner of Victoria and Talbot, at what is now know as Heritage Gardens Park.

“Nobody respects it (the caboose) here. It’s like a hidden nugget here,” Voakes commented.

There are two cabooses at the Essex Train Station, and he would like to see the one moved that was built in 1909 and restored in 2003. A historic plaque on the caboose notes it is Essex Terminal ‘53.

Voakes and Allison hope to have the caboose become a one-stop information and tourist centre similar to the famous one in Leamington.

“It’s for everything for Essex. Instead of going to the town hall, it would be our Leamington tomato,” Voakes said.

A fundraising campaign would probably have to take place for the caboose relocation and it could be staffed by students looking for community hours.

Voakes added that the large sign at the corner of Victoria and Talbot, which used to advertise the Ford dealership and hasn’t been used in nearly 40 years, could landmark the caboose. He also would like to see a white picket fence around the tourist centre and landscaping.

“In design, it can’t be a caboose plunked there. It has to be fruitful with a nice look to it.”

He also said that there could be narrated horse and carriage rides that would take visitors around to well known spots, such as murals and perhaps historic buildings.