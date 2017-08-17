Howling at the Moon – Reminiscing

by Sylene Argent

The best way to remember past moments of laughter and exploration is to reminisce about them with friends who shared those experiences.

I recently had a chance to re-live some of the fun times I had in college as I met up with several former schoolmates from the radio program

I attended for an unofficial reunion of sorts.

I miss them.

Many say the time spent in high school are the best years of one’s life, but for me, those highlighted years are from when I studied radio in college.

After the first semester was complete, I believe there were just over 30 of us rowdy class-clowns in the class. It was a lot of work, but those in the program made it worth all the effort.

We called ourselves ‘one big radio family’ and even enjoyed a Thanksgiving meal together in the second year of our program as many of us had on-air shifts and could not go home for the full holiday weekend.

I really got to learn about myself when I took radio, explore another side of my personality. I had always been very serious, but that humours part of me, which comes out from time-to-time, finally emerged as a student in that program. I credit my radio years for the ‘colour’ I can incorporate into the ‘black and white’ words of my stories, which makes the event coverage a bit more fun to read, I hope.

I thought I had died and gone to heaven when I discovered my first semester list of classes included history of rock and roll! Yes, please. I knew then I was in the right place. I went into radio with a passion for classic rock. I wanted a way to be a part of the music I loved, so I had set my sites on being an announcer. I had never been technically skilled, so production was a challenge for me at first, but I soon grew to love making commercials and IDs for the college’s station. It was like building something from scratch. It was awesome.

I had several of my friends in that class to lean upon when I needed help with production, and they were always happy to share what worked for them and what not to do.

That atmosphere of teamwork is what really made the college experience all that more special. We learned so much more from showing each other what we discovered, rather than compete in a non-existent competition.

We were told to leave our egos at the door when we went into our class that was meant to critique the announcing we did on-air, and most of us did. We used the experience to learn and grow instead of getting upset that there will always be room for improvement.

One thing I regret now was ducking out of most of the pictures taken then. I still hate getting my picture taken, but it would be nice to see a few more of me and my old pals from a part of my life I will always look back on with complete admiration. I loved it so much, the present me is jealously of the past version of myself who got to be there and live it. Ah, the good old days!