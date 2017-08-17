Historical Park looking for info on Essex soldiers who served at Dieppe

by Sylene Argent

The Kingsville Historical Park Museum is officially kicking off its “Remembering Red Beach” project. Researchers and volunteers have been digging up information about the 553 service personnel of the Essex Scottish Regiment embarked during the Battle of Dieppe of WWII.

Though volunteers and researchers have been collecting information for around two years, the official launch of the program is coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the Dieppe Raid on August 19, and it will conclude on to the 80th anniversary.

Over the next five years, the researchers will continue to use databases to dig up and confirm information about those local individuals involved at Dieppe, but they are looking to the community to share the personal stories of those individuals as well. It is hoped family members or friends of local individuals who fought at Dieppe will connect to the Museum to share information about those soldiers’ personal lives.

The list of locals who participated at Dieppe include several individuals from what is now the Municipality of Essex. Hubert James Boultinghouse (died while POW), Cecil Harold Gulliver (POW), Lawrence Wesley Gulliver (KIA), William James Tweedale (POW), and John Wortley (POW) were of Essex pre-amalgamation.

James Ezra Munger (POW), Keith Maurice (Bud) Heaton (POW), and Leonard Andrew (KIA) were from Harrow. And, Victor Gerard Hebert (KIA) was from McGregor.

Kevin Fox, Curator at the Kingsville Historical Park Museum, noted all the military and personal information will be collected and combined. From there, the information will be uploaded onto a virtual exhibit online.

Researchers have already been doing some digging, and one of the interesting mysteries dug up is the story of Essex’s Hubert James Boultinghouse. Fox noted he served as a Bren Gunner in No. 13 Platoon of “C” Company for Essex Scottish. He was a bowler, was a goalie when playing hockey, and played right field in baseball. They were also able to determine he worked for a tobacco company in the winter months and farmed tobacco in the summer. He had also taken a correspondence course for television broadcasting.

Fox noted Boultinghouse died as a Prisoner of War and it is not known where he is buried.

As there was an investigation into his death, Boultinghouse’s story stands out, Fox noted. This is an example of stories that can get uncovered when conducting research projects.

Documents uncovered from the Canadian Military Headquarters notes that he mysteriously disappeared from the prison camp in the early part of Jan ‘44.

When looking into the background of a soldier, often researchers begin to connect and identify with that individual, Fox said.

So far, Fox said Kingsville Historical Park has around 30 binders full of information for the project, which was collected from military-type and ancestry databases. The researches try to use three sources to confirm information.

Fox wants to get those every day life stories from family members and friends of these soldiers in hopes they can “contribute stories into something lasting.” He would like to collect information about what they did for a living, if they had children, and stories from their every day life.

“It seems rather amazing. People have contributed priceless artifacts and stories,” Fox said. “Hopefully we do right by them.”

Fox hopes this will become a prototype for how similar projects can be done in the future.

To connect with the Kingsville Historical Park Museum to share a story of one of the individuals mentioned, call 519-733-2803.