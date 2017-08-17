Kingsville receives $10,000 donation for Mettawas Park project

by Sylene Argent

Representatives of the Town of Kingsville were pleased to receive a $10,000 donation from the Honey Family Foundation Endowment Fund through the WindsorEssex Community Foundation on Monday morning.

The funds will support the large-scale development of the Mettawas Park Waterfront Development Project in purchasing a swing set, at the request of the donor.

Kingsville Mayor Nelson Santos was grateful for the donation towards the project that is projected to cost upwards of $4million, of which it is hoped to raise enough funds to cover half of the cost.

“It is great to celebrate the building of our community,” Santos said during a brief cheque presentation hosted in front of the pavilion already implemented there. He added having park space available is a priority for the municipality.

Lisa Kolody, Executive Director of WindsorEssex Community Foundation, explained her organization has been looking to support county projects along the waterfront that will have a strong impact.

Michael Honey, who is at the helm of Honey Family Foundation Endowment Fund, said he likes to support projects that have a social component to them. He likes selecting projects that could use some awareness.

Additional future site plans for the Mettawas Park include a splash pad, gardens, trails, playground areas, gazebo, and picnic shelters.

There are four phases to the project, of which Kingsville is currently wrapping up the first stage. The second stage will include the redesign of the former Kings Landing building there, potentially as a recreational facility. A public meeting will be held on this matter on August 17 at Lakeside Park Pavilion.

Stages three and four will include the implementation of trees and a walking trail that will connect to the around 5km urban trail in Town, Santos added.