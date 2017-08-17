OPP Cop Camp enthralls campers and counsellors

by Sylene Argent

Over 70 youths, recently graduated out of the grade six Values, Influences, and Peers (VIP) program, enjoyed meeting new friends, building on their leadership skills, and an array of fun activities this week during the 23rd annual Essex County OPP Cop Camp.

On Sunday, the campers said goodbye to parents, guardians, and siblings at GessTwood Camp, and began getting to know fellow campers through participating in some ice-breaking games.

The 11 and 12-year old campers were selected to take part in the annual Essex County OPP Cop Camp for the leadership skills they have demonstrated in school. One student was selected from each VIP class at Essex County OPP policed schools.

“The kids are chosen by their teachers. They are the leaders in class. This is a reward for them and encourages them to continue on that path,” Constable Stephanie Moniz, who doubled as a camp counsellor, commented.

Over the duration of the much-anticipated camp, the youths participate in an array of fun activities, including a fitness workout, mini golf, Zombie Dodge Ball, a movie at the cinema, a Ciociaro Club sponsored dinner, Chante Fishing Charters sponsored fishing, and Cedar Island Yacht Club sponsored sailing. On land, Fishin’ Friends taught the youth the tricks of the trade.

The youths also enjoyed a wild bird demonstration, participated in a Talent Show, went bowling, and perfecting their skills on the camp’s ROPES course. The campers also enjoyed swimming, playing games, a dance, and a fireworks display.

Before graduating on Thursday, the campers enjoyed an OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) demonstration and learned from the K-9 officer.

Moniz noted that in addition to building upon leadership skills and having fun, the annual camp provides a positive experience with policing personnel for the campers.

“We have a great group of kids, they are the best of friends already,” Moniz said at the camp on Monday morning.

The camp has a pay it forward theme. And with that, the youth all made ‘thank you’ cards to the hole sponsors at the annual Cop Camp Golf Tournament. The youth, in a first-time activity at the camp, also painted rocks with inspirational messages on them that will hopefully cheer up the day of someone who will discover them in the future.

Before the camp, the participants also hosted car washes in Tecumseh and Leamington. The $2,000 raised was forwarded during the graduation ceremony to representatives of the Windsor-Essex Teen Health Centre.

Moniz noted the camp had many full-time counsellors who are OPP officers and civilian staff, some of whom took vacation time to help out.

A group of junior counsellors, most of whom were former campers who wanted to help make the experience great for a new crew, assisted over the duration of the event. The kitchen was also staffed by an OPP Inspector, two Constables, and a retired Detective and Sergeant.

Moniz thanked the many sponsors and donors who helped to make the camp possible. The camp is free for the youth to attend.