Fourth annual Folk Fest promotes the arts

by Garrett Fodor

Local music students are getting a chance to further their education with the help of the community and some big names in the industry.

The Fourth Annual Kingsville Folk Music Festival was held this past weekend at Lakeside Park in Kingsville, and the stage was set for several bands and performers, including Jimmy Rankin, Cowboy Junkies, Sylvia Tyson, and Kevin Breit.

Members of the Sun Parlour Folk Music Society host the annual event for music lovers to enjoy. The event proceeds also help link youth with the arts through the MAY fund, which is Music and Art for Youth in Windsor and Essex County.

John Law, co-founder of the Sun Parlour Folk Music Society, said he felt that something needed to be done to further the arts in the area.

“We found in Essex County, there is no money for the arts or not a lot of money for them. So kids who want to take music lessons, we’re going to try to help with that,” Law said. “Right now, we are giving scholarships to kids every year and this weekend we will present two scholarships to students. We’re trying to bring music to the kids in the area.”

Musicians from across Canada and the U.S. traveled to perform one of the three stages throughout the festival. Each day, performances would start at 11 a.m. and go until 11 p.m.

Kevin Breit is a musician who has performed on recordings that have won 13 Grammys. He said he was happy to be a part of this year’s festival.

“I know the Law’s and they asked me to. I’ve been wanting to do it for a while since it’s been going on for four years,” Breit said. “I’ve been asked before but this is the first weekend it was able to work. It’s a great festival.”

The event has continued to grow from previous years as far as the number of fans in the stands and performers go. Law said this year’s festival lucked out with ideal weather and no rain.

For more information on the Kingsville Folk Festival, or to learn about the Sun Parlour Folk Society’s next event, visit KingsvilleFolkFest.org.