Sports Roundup – Williams wins again at Leamington Raceway

by Fred Groves

Driver Mark Williams continues to win at the Leamington Raceway. He guided Mach of the Town to a win in the third race and took the wire with Apintofdelicious in the tenth. The horse harness racing driver also picked up a second and two third place finishes.

• Liam Bergeron of Essex, an infielder with the Tecumseh Thunder major midget under-18 team, is heading to the Canadian Championships on August 17-20 in London.

• Fresh off a gold medal performance with the under -21 Ontario team at an Invitational Women’s Tournament in Windsor, Essex’s Jessica MacPherson now heads to Stonewall, Manitoba to take part in the national championships, August 24-27.

• About to start his eighth season behind the bench of the Junior ‘B’ Leamington Flyers, Tony Piroski will take his team to LaSalle on August 23 for a pre-season game with the host Vipers. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

• It was a tough way for Essex native Mike Lachance to start his 13th season as head coach of the AKO Fratmen as they fell 30-7 to visiting Edmonton Huskies in Canadian Junior Football League play on Saturday at the University of Windsor.

• The Essex Juniors tied the Tecumseh Seniors 13-13 and dropped an 8-1 decision to the same team in Essex County Senior Baseball League play. The Juniors now head to Chatham this weekend for the OBA ‘AA’ tournament.

• It was a close one for the Essex Seniors on Sunday as the Tecumseh Seniors defeated the local team, 8-7. The Yellowjackets will be in Forest on Labour Day for their OBA tournament.

• Still with baseball, three local players are heading to the national junior tournament to be held in Ottawa and Gatineau, Quebec. Jeremy Orton, Matt Krutch, and Mitch Hudvagner play for the Windsor Junior Selects that won all seven of its games at the recent elimination tournament.

• The Essex Peewee Yellowjackets have got their bags packed and are on their way to the prestigious Cooperstown, New York tournament.

If you have anything for the sports roundup, please contact Fred Groves at FredGrovesgrover54@hotmail.com.