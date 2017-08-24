Eclipse viewed at Homestead

by Sylene Argent

Many families and individuals headed down to the John R. Park Homestead on Monday afternoon to view the solar eclipse.

The John R. Park Homestead hosted the “Eclipse of the Park” event in celebration of this natural phenomenon.

Lining the shoreline and wearing protective eye gear, event participants watched as the moon passed in front of the sun, which took place just before 2:30 p.m. The eclipse caused a bit of darkness, making it to appear as if it were twilight in the middle of the afternoon for a few minutes.

Kris Ives, Homestead Curator/Education Coordinator, explained in addition to watching the eclipse, Homestead visitors were able to listen in on an introduction to eclipses, enjoy light and shadow activities, make a sundial, play in the shadow theatre, and learn Morse code using light. They also learned how to make a pinhole projector.

Youth, and the young at heart, also had an opportunity to mimic an eclipse at the selfie station, where visitors dressed in either a sun or moon costume for a picture.

Following the eclipse, Homestead visitors were able to participate in an outdoor yoga session.

Ives explained Monday’s event impacted Essex County with a partial solar eclipse were local observers could witness around 80 percent coverage.