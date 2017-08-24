Robert Maisonville to be CAO of Essex County

Submitted to EFP

After a lengthy search and competitive recruitment process that spanned several weeks, Robert Maisonville, the current Director of Corporate Services/Treasurer for the County of Essex, has accepted the position as the County’s new Chief Administrative Officer.

Following several years of employment in the private sector, Maisonville began his career with the County in 1990 as a financial analyst, progressing in various capacities throughout the years, from Financial Supervisor to Controller/Deputy Treasurer to his most recent position as the Director of Corporate Services/Treasurer in September 1999.

A resident of Essex County, Maisonville also holds a Bachelor of Commerce and Masters in Business Administration degrees from the University of Windsor.

County Warden Tom Bain said the search for a new CAO was a very detailed and extensive process.

“We conducted our search using a variety of platforms and we received a number of interested applicants. The hiring committee and County

Council are pleased that Mr. Maisonville, given his expertise and passion for community, has accepted the position. We have every confidence that he has the vision and dedication to fully serve the residents of Essex County and that he will continue to build upon the organization’s long-standing reputation for success.”

Maisonville will transition into the new role, effective September 7, 2017.

“I have been honoured and privileged to have served the Corporation for many years and I look forward to continuing to work with residents, staff, Council, partners, and stakeholders to deliver high-quality services and contribute to making Essex County the outstanding region that it is,” Maisonville said.