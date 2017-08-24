6th Annual God’s Backyard Bible Camp held at Essex United

by Adam Gault

For the past six summers, Essex United Church has opened its doors to the children of the community for a week-long day-camp filled with a variety of fun indoor and outdoor spiritual and creative activities.

God’s Backyard Bible Camp, open to all from ages 5-11, played host to roughly 40 youngsters last week, and featured volunteer guest counsellors from nearby Gess†wood Camp and Retreat Centre.

Katelyn McPherson, a counselor in her 4th year with the Backyard Bible Camp, explained one of the most rewarding experiences of volunteering with the program is witnessing the lasting, positive impact it has on the children.

“Seeing the kids coming year [after] year, you get to seem them grow up,” McPherson said.

Throughout the week, campers took part in several nature hikes, as well as completed various arts and crafts with a natural, eco-friendly theme.

“Our goal is to bring Gess†wood here,” McPherson said in regard to the unique variety of nature-based excursions offered as part of the Bible Camp.

Pastor Jim Hatt explained that the message of the Gospel is also a key component of the camp, with one of the goals being to relate scripture in a way that can resonate with young children.

“Looking for God in other people is a key message,” Pastor Hatt explained. “Seeing the good things that people do, how they help each other. This is how we see God in others.” This is one-way Hatt said the program relates the relationship with God to everyday life.

Looking to tackle the stigma associated with mental and personal health issues, the Essex United Church also hosts a biweekly program called the Junior Wellness Group for slightly older youth, ages 12-16.

Tackling everything from relationships, self-esteem, to a wide variety of personal issues affecting youth of all backgrounds, guest speakers from the Windsor Essex Community Health Centre provide teens with a safe and open forum to discuss issues many are not too keen to talk about.

“We wanted, as a church, to provide a place for people to discuss mental health issues,” Hatt said of the initiative.

The next Junior Wellness Group meeting will take place on Wednesday, August 30 at 1p.m., and will feature a discussion on coping and self-care.

For more information on the upcoming Junior Wellness Group meeting, please contact the Essex United Church.