Wellness Centre hosts block party

by Sylene Argent

The businesses located within the Victoria Wellness Centre were pleased to join together to host the third annual barbeque and block party for community members to enjoy on Friday afternoon.

Activities hosted during the event entertained youth, and the young at heart. Youth attendees burned off some energy in a bouncy castle, had their faces painted, completed a craft, or played games.

Adults were able to sit and listen to live musical entertainment that local musicians Rob and Kelly Sef performed, and enjoy an early barbequed dinner.

A unique activity to the event was the meat draw, which helped attract community members to the event to enjoy all it had to offer.

The warm, clear weather on Friday afternoon helped attract a good crowd to the community event.

For the third year, the plaza’s businesses blocked off the parking lot to host the event. Representatives of each business were further able to connect with potential clients and share information about their programs, services, or goods. The plaza houses a wide-variety of businesses, including automotive, hearing help, a clinic, a gym, an optometric clinic, pharmacy, and doctor office.

It was also a great way for staff of the Essex Community Services organization, also housed at the plaza, to connect with community members and share information about upcoming fundraisers that support its programs and services. Representatives also shared how community members can volunteer, such as for the Snow Patrol Program that links individuals to neighbours who need their driveways and sidewalks cleared during the winter months.

In addition to its transportation, foot care, and friendly visit programs, Essex Community Services also houses the Community Closet program that provides non-perishable food items and clothing for families going through an unexpected crisis or to fill the gap during the process that directs those in need to appropriate resources.