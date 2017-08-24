Designs presented for Kings Landing Restaurant redevelopment

by Adam Gault

Three design proposals were presented to Kingsville Town Council and the general public last Thursday at Lakeside Pavilion during a special presentation dedicated to the redevelopment of the former Kings Landing restaurant.

Closed for more than a year, the property overlooking the shore of Lake Erie is prime real estate in the Town of Kingsville.

Last Thursday’s special meeting offered the public an opportunity to set a first glimpse at one of the potential new buildings slated to take the former restaurant’s place.

Architectural Project Manager Shane Mitchell, representing architectural and engineering consultants Glos Associates Inc., presented three potential multipurpose developments during the presentation that if completed could bring new life to the waterfront area.

The first proposed structure, known as the Park Pavilion, is very reminiscent of the current Kings Landing pavilion. It would feature and open parkette, with spacious views that would slope towards the water. Featuring roughly 6000 square feet of event space, this first proposal would be designed to keep the project as economical as possible.

The second, called the Grovedale Manor Design, featured a front facade reproduction of the original historical Kings Landing Hotel. This two-storey design featured a larger building with a recessed main events hall that would cash out at a greater cost than the first proposal.

The third and final design titled the Mettawas Concept, would be a single storey structure in the style of the former Mettawas train station, combining architectural features of many historic Kingsville buildings. This design would have a large open banquet room, a covered porch space facing the park, and a gable roof in the front.

“One of our main goals is to tailor the design to the budget we’ve been given,” Mitchell explained when asked about some of the design influences for the new project. “We were both really entertained by the history of the Metawas hotel, we really did our research on the building.”

A month ago, the decision was made to demolish the old Kings Landing structure after inspections found the property unsafe and unsalvageable.

A decision has yet to be made regarding any of the design proposals.