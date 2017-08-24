Essex Rocks taking over Sadler’s Pond

by Fred Groves

This is a feel-good story. It’s about caring and sharing.

This past summer, Shelley Dirisio and her two daughters, Sydney (9), and, Samantha (4), have been painting rocks and hiding them. Most of the coloured rocks are somewhere in Sadler’s Park in Essex.

“They love it. For them it’s like a scavenger hunt or looking for eggs at Easter,” Dirisio said.

The family started the notion of painting small rocks and hiding them for others to seek out as a form of tribute for a friend’s daughter.

“This past summer, we had a friend whose nine-year old daughter died of neuroblastoma. You can’t do anything to help with their grief. This is a random act of kindness.”

Dirisio said when she was a child, her mother would gather small rocks off the beach in Colchester and collect them at the family cottage. One of Dirisio’s daughters saw one of the rocks, painted with a smiling face and huge eyes, and brought it home.

The idea of painting the rocks and hiding them for others to find came from a small town in Michigan, but now Dirisio said it has spread to Amherstburg and LaSalle. It is also a big hit on social media where followers post pictures of the rocks.

“I thought, ‘no one has a Facebook page,’ so I started one and now we have over 400 followers.”

It is a great way for kids and adults alike to go on a treasure hunt of sorts, and the beautiful lush Sadler’s Pond in the middle of Essex Centre is a great place to go exploring. The Facebook page is appropriately called, ‘Essex Rocks.’

The Dirisio family recently went on a camping trip to Port Huron and found some hidden rocks.

“You can bring the rock home or re-hide it for someone else to find,” Dirisio said.

She suggests that anyone who paints the small rocks for hiding should use an acrylic paint that can be washed off and then a sealer.

It’s a fun way to get outside and explore nature and to also see what others have left behind to find.