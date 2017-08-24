Wet & Wild Hawk Run cools off participants

by Sylene Argent

From water gun snipers to a bucket brigade, there was no escaping the water attacks on Sunday morning. Around 160 participants took to the trail at Holiday Beach Conservation Area to take part in the annual Wet & Wild Hawk Run.

Walkers and runners were urged to complete the 5km course at the local conservation area, but what made the event unique were the many volunteers who set up stations over the event course to douse the participants with water as they whizzed toward the finish line.

The “misting stations” included a bucket brigade at the Hawk Tower and water gun snipers. Members of the Amherstburg Fire Department also participated in the event to help cool off the participants, who were also directed to run through a station that offered a wall of bubbles that reached above many of the participants’ heads.

In addition to the 5km race, the event also offered a Kids’ Dash for the younger participants. All the young participants received a water gun for their efforts.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority hosts the Wet & Wild Hawk Run in partnership with the Walkers and Runners Around the County of Essex (WRACE). As participants crossed the finish line, they were presented with a Wet & Wild Hawk Run medal that they will be able to cherish for years to come. All of the participants were also invited to participate in a post-race meal, thanks to local sponsors.

Alex Denonville, ERCA’s Events Planner, was pleased with the number of participants who signed up to take on the fun challenge, but also with the 180 individuals who volunteered to help out.

“We have a great complement of volunteers,” he said, adding the event “Was awesome. We could not have asked for better weather.

“Holiday Beach is a beautiful place,” he added. What is great about getting this volume of individuals out to Holiday Beach is that they all get to connect with nature and learn about the importance of this site, which is a popular stop for migrating birds. “The Hawk Run is about fun and bringing families out [here]. We want to instill a desire to protect places like this.”

Entrants paid a fee to participate in the event. Proceeds will benefit WRACE and Holiday Beach for continued upgrades and improvements. For instance, a recent upgrade included the installation of an eco-washroom. Proceeds will also help implement habitat conservation projects.

Around 40,000 individuals visit Holiday Beach per year.