Plaque highlights history of Essex’s cannon

by Sylene Argent

A new plaque marks the history of the cannon, which is located on the front lawn of the Essex Municipal Building.

Members of the Essex Rotary Club took on this project, which was geared towards allowing residents and visitors to learn about the history of the cannon.

The plaque notes the War Trophies Board presented the German WWI howitzer cannon to Essex as it had a large number of volunteers serve in the Great War. It also states Canadian troops captured equipment like the cannon from battlefields in France and Belgium.

Correspondence from the Canadian Museum of Civilization Corporation noted the cannon is a German 150mm howitzer.

The Rotary Club of Essex and The Essex Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion teamed up to fund the repair of the cannon’s wheels in 2005.

At the time, the wheels were rotted and falling apart, a letter from the local service club to the Town notes.

In September of 2006, the cannon was sandblasted and painted.

The project revealed inscriptions not visible before, one of which was stamped on the cannon barrel and revealed the equipment was manufactured at Fried. Krupp in Essen, Germany in 1905.