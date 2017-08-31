Annual art festival hosted in Amherstburg

by Adam Gault

What began as a centennial project back in 1967, with a small handful of artists, has grown nearly tenfold as was evident at this year’s “Art by The River” festival, which took over Fort Malden in Amherstburg this past weekend.

More than 10,000 guests from across Canada visited the annual festival that showcases and sells the original works of many local painters, photographers, musicians, and other artistic crafters.

Bonnie Deslippe, the Exhibit and Public Chairperson for the Gibson Gallery, explained the festival is an exceptional way to promote artistic development for all members of the public, as well as a key fundraising endeavour for the nearby Gibson Gallery.

“Without this event, the (Gibson) Gallery would have to charge. We get to introduce people to art,” Deslippe explained regarding the important nature of “Art by the River” when it comes to keeping local artistic initiatives available to all.

Organizers have always strived to have the event be a family-friendly affair, with an alcohol-free environment and artistic activities designed to engage and encourage artistic development in young adults and children of all ages.

This year’s event featured the return of the live art competition. Young adults and students from university and local high schools competed head-to-head over the course of the weekend in creating original works of art. The winner of the contest received a $400 cash prize.

Deslippe added the unique location of the festival is another key component in what helps it grow year after year.

“I used to come with my kids every year just to see the fort,” Deslippe said, noting the event has been and will continue to be a wonderful way to promote the local beauty and scenery of Essex County to guests who travel from as far away as Vancouver, BC.

“We always encourage guests to visit one of the many local restaurants for lunch while they’re in town,” Deslippe said, explaining the financial success of the event extends to many of the local businesses within the tourism industry.

Visit gibsonartgallery.com for information on upcoming exhibitions and classes.