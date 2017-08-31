Howling at the Moon – Celebrating my life by helping improve another

by Sylene Argent

It seems we are often asked to make donations every time we turn around. I don’t always mind doing so, especially when they are worthy causes to support.

I used my birthday over the weekend as an excuse to head down to the Humane Society to make a donation on my own accord. This was the second year in a row I have done so.

I figured, if I get to celebrate life with my friends and family, why shouldn’t I make a contribution to help fur-critters find their own families.

That is something I am certainly passionate about. I wish I could contribute more. I get the greatest feeling in the world when I am driving away after making a donation to that cause.

I also hope my support helps those critters in bad situations get into a better circumstance; one that will provide them not only the essentials to live, but love, compassion, and understanding.

I love reading the success stories online, when the Humane Society or another agency links an animal to a home. Those stories make me smile every time, no matter what kind of mood I am in when I see it. It is so precious and the most beautiful thing to me.

No one is a perfect pet owner. We all make mistakes. And hopefully, we learn from them.

They say a lot can be judged about a person based on how they treat animals, and I believe that is true. Even if someone is not a fan of animals or a certain species, they can still show respect.

I only wish everyone felt the same way, but unfortunately not everyone does.

I have been so lucky to have had a lot of fur-critters in my life, and I am proud to have had each of them; they all taught me something different about myself. Their love is unconditional. We can all learn a little about that from them, that’s for sure.

Some of those animals I had lived longer than others, but no matter how short their stay, the impact they left behind was always great.