Essex High looks back with reunion

by Fred Groves

In 1971, George Alles, then Principal of Essex District High School (EDHS), wrote the following message in the school’s yearbook, “To all of those who will leave Essex this year, our best wishes for continual success. Please regard Essex High as ‘home’ and come back and see us whenever the opportunity arises.’

This past Saturday night, many former students gathered at a reunion at the Essex Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion (Branch 201) for students who attended EDHS from 1969 to 1972.

It was originally perceived that there would be low attendance at the event, but by 8 p.m., just an hour into the open house format get-together, there were over 75 people talking about old times and remembering their high school days.

“I retired from Union Gas in Chatham four years ago and this was on my bucket list to do,” Bev Whaling said as to why she organized the reunion.

One reason that Saturday night’s reunion was so successful is that many people have not moved far away from town and those who put the night together were able to spread the word.

“I give credit to the committee girls who live in town, they know everyone,” Whaling said.

Mary Ellen Talbot (Bryden) and Joanne Rounding (Garon) went to school together and had lots of stories to recall from their younger days. Talbot was in the choir and Rounding was more athletic.

“Joanne teased me because I got better marks in gym because I smiled more,” Talbot said.

Talbot grew up on Medora Avenue and went to Holy Name elementary school before attending EDHS. She also helped plan the reunion.

“I didn’t have any great expectations, but I am pleasantly surprised.”

Several yearbooks from 1969 to 1972 were available to look through on Saturday night and there were finger points and chuckles at how much everyone has either changed or stayed the same.

In 1971, Floyd Simpkins was the president of the Student Council. In his Argus message, he thanked administration, which besides Mr. Alles, included vice-principals Mr. Chisholm and Mr. Pype, for slackening the dress code.

Simpkins penned, “For allowing us our human right to groom our bodies the way we see fit.”

Apparently, and many of those at the reunion attested to, the administration prior to 1971 was a little on the stringent side.

That year, the EDHS Red Raiders football team won its fourth consecutive Essex County title with a 3-0 win over General Amherst before coming up short to Chatham-Kent in the SWOSSA final.

And what was playing on the radio in 1971? Well for Mary Ellen Talbot, it was Simon and Garfunkel’s ‘Bridge over Troubled Waters.’

“They are meaningful words,” she said.

From 1971 to 2017 it seems as though that bridge is still connecting students to the familiar post-secondary education building on Talbot Street.