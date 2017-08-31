Retirees’ offered free Zumba Gold demo

by Sylene Argent

The Essex Retirees’ Social Club invited card holders and members of the public to enjoy a fun and exhilarating Zumba Gold demonstration on Monday afternoon with instructor Jo-Anne Ediger.

The free demo was hosted to solicit interest for the upcoming, several-week program that will be held at the centre if enough people are interested. There would be a nominal cost to join in the Zumba sessions that would take place on Monday afternoons.

Nearly 15 individuals, red-faced after a workout that came with many laughs and smiles, enjoyed Monday’s demonstration, which included exercises from a standing and seated position.

Ediger explained there are different levels to Zumba and urged those who may be interested to reach out to learn more. For more information about the upcoming Zumba class or to learn more about other programs available at the Essex Retirees’ Social Club, call 519- 776-6689.