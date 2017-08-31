Town appoints Deputy Clerk

On Tuesday, August 29, 2017, the Town of Essex announced the appointment of Laurie Brett to the position of Deputy Clerk/Legislative Services.

Reporting to the Clerk, this new position is responsible for assisting with the duties of the Clerk’s Department, which provides support and procedural advice to council and its committees, researches and develops by-laws, and manages key services and processes such as cemeteries, licensing and elections.

For the past five years, Brett has served as Manager of Communications for the Town of Essex.

Interim CAO Donna Hunter says Brett is a welcome addition to the Clerk’s Department.

“As the municipal department responsible for council and legislative services, the Clerk’s Office increasingly needs specialized expertise and support,” says Hunter. “With her wide range of experience in law, research, records management and communications, Laurie is well positioned to take on the challenges of this new position.”

Brett’s appointment is effective September 5. She will continue to manage the essential elements of her former position until a new Communications Manager is hired.