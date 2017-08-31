McGuire family hosts 5th Annual Vintage Bicycle Open House

by Adam Gault

What started with one bicycle more than 18 years ago has turned into a lifelong passion for one local couple.

The 5th Annual Vintage Bicycle Open House was held this past Sunday on the rural Amherstburg property of event hosts Mark and Cori McGuire. Event guests came from across Ontario looking to buy, sell, and trade vintage bicycles.

“I just wanted a decoration for the wall,” Mark said, explaining the genesis of his passion as he pointed to a turn of the 20th century bicycle displayed alongside roughly a dozen other vintage bicycles.

From that one bike, the collection grew to include many more, spanning every era of the 20th century and notable classic North American bicycle manufactures such as CCM and Schwinn.

“The history of CCM follows the history of Canada to a ‘T,’” Mark said. He explained for many enthusiasts the history behind the bikes is what interests them the most.

The couple noted that during WWII, bicycles were rationed, as the metal normally used to manufacture bicycles was directed towards the war effort.

Farmers in Essex and across the nation could obtain permits to purchase bicycles, as they were considered necessary tools for farming.

For many others, the bicycles are objects that transport them back to the simple days of childhood, bringing back feelings of nostalgia many haven’t felt in years.

“It was a great way to connect with people, everyone had a bicycle as a kid,” Mark said, explaining how his event has brought people to his yearly event from towns as far away as Elmira.

Mark and Cori first thought of the idea for the open house after visiting the Canadian Vintage Bicycle Show in Brantford years ago. They decided then there could be a more regional open house for enthusiasts in Essex County.

With every passing year, the McGuire’s annual event seems to generate more and more interest with vintage bicycle enthusiasts, and with that the family plans on hosting the open house for many years to come.