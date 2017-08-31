Kassian greets Essex fans

by Sylene Argent

As a special treat for area residents, Jeff Smith’s County Chevrolet hosted a community barbeque, which welcomed Edmonton Oiler Zack Kassian.

During the event, Smith said the traffic coming into the local car dealership was steady with those who wanted an autograph or photo with the NHLer, who started his professional career with the Windsor Spitfires.

Kassian enjoyed participating in the event, which also included a barbequed lunch and ice cream.

He said it is always nice to meet fans and is always humbled to learn of the support he has.