Rotary Club of Essex’s annual Rotary Merit Award

Recently, the Rotary Club of Essex presented its annual Rotary Merit Award to three local high school graduates.

In Rotary’s recognition of the importance of education for students and to help ensure that students have the opportunity to pursue post-secondary education, each recipient received $1000 to provide financial assistance.

This year’s recipients were all extremely well deserving. Emma Kovacs (Essex DHS) is pursuing Medical Sciences at university, Samantha Bartos (Belle River DHS) is pursuing Engineering at University, and Cassidy Prieur (Essex DHS) is pursuing a career in Aviation Mechanics. All three graduated with Principal List status from their Grade 12 year.

The Rotary Club Merit Award is awarded to students who demonstrate extensive volunteer involvement in school and community events, have an understanding of the Rotary Motto “Service above Self,” and exemplify the tenets of the “Rotary 4-Way Test” and its relevance to their own personal lives.