EDHS’s 2017 Governor General Bronze Medal winner announced

by Sylene Argent

Emma Kovacs, a recent graduate of Essex District High School, has a new piece of hardware to add to her collection that highlights her academic achievements.

Shortly after graduation, the local high school notified Kovacs she had earned the Governor General Bronze Medal for earning the highest average amongst her peers for grade 11 and 12 combined.

“I was hoping for it. I was working towards it. Academics is something really important to me. I work hard to make myself and my parents proud. My sister and I always strive to do well,” she said.

Kovacs is no stranger to being awarded for her academic achievement. She earned the proficiency award for having the highest grade amongst her peers in grades 9 through 11. She will not know if she earned the proficiency award for her grade 12 year until this coming fall.

Her younger sister, Melinda, earned the grade nine proficiency, as well.

Doing well in school is something the sisters enjoy striving towards, but it is not expected, she said.

“I Definitely enjoy school. I love learning,” she said. Her favourite subjects in high school were math and science. “It’s logical. It just makes sense to me. I love chemistry, biology, and physics. I love learning about the world and how things work.”

After a summer break, Kovacs is ready to head to Western University for medical science. “I’m really interested in neuroscience and pharmacology. I’d like to be a doctor or researcher,” she noted, adding she may have special interest in researching Alzheimer’s Disease to help find a cure.

“I’m excited for university; for the change, the atmosphere,” she said, adding she is excited to begin studying specifically towards a degree in which she has an interest.

While at EDHS, Kovacs was on the swim team and was a peer mentor. “I loved working with other students and helping them,” she said of helping younger schoolmates reach their academic goals. Being a part of the swim team was a stress reliver. The team mates were like a family.

Kovacs advises future Red Raiders to join a club or team while in high school. “Meet new people,” she urged, noting she regrets having not met certain friends earlier in her high school career.

“Get involved, put yourself out there, and enjoy the experience,” she said.